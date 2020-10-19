Police launch investigation after shots fired at north-east homes

Horrified families have been targeted by thugs firing ball bearings through their windows in a spate of north-east attacks.

A number of houses have been targeted in the past few days – including the home of a shaken couple with a newborn baby.

Gavin Elphinstone and Claire Henry, of Ellon, found one of the small metal balls in their kitchen after waking up on Saturday to find the shattered glass window.

And another resident’s home was targeted further north in Boddam.

Claire said she saw the hole in the glass in the Craighall Lodge property when she came downstairs in the morning.

The 29-year-old said: “It happened in the night, we didn’t hear anything at all.

“The little part was in the window, which we didn’t realise straight away. I went through to the bedroom and said to Gavin there’s a hole in the window.

“I knew it wasn’t a stone, the hole was too circular. I just thought ‘that can’t be real’.

“I’d been up in the middle of the night with our newborn at the kitchen tap.”

Gavin, 27, added: “It just worries you because if Claire had been up in the middle of the night when it happened, that window goes right into our kitchen.

“It could potentially have been a lot worse. We’ve got two little girls as well, they could have been up for a glass of water.

“It makes me rage that people are going out doing this. People have been messaging me saying it’s happened to them, or to their Gran, or to someone else they know. I’ve had six or seven messages.

“You just worry that they might try it again.”

The couple contacted the police and have encouraged others who have experienced the same crime to check their property for ball bearings.

Gavin added: “Anyone this has happened to should have a look to see if they can find what caused it, we were lucky because the ball bearing was caught by our window.

“I think it’s about a 6mm ball bearing, a few people have been in contact with me saying it could be from a slingshot.

“We’re going to have to contact the glazer. The police said to give them the quote in case they can find out who did it.

“It’s just not ideal. There were kids in the house, and it’s right where the kids sit normally.”

Catriona Edwards and her husband Mark also discovered their window completely shattered in Boddam on Friday, and have encouraged anyone else affected to get in contact with the police.

Catriona, 48, said: “It happened just before lunchtime, I was at work and my husband was in the house. Usually our Westie Bertie sits in the window but our two dogs were beside Mark.

“Bertie’s quite well known for sitting in the window, people wave hello to him.

“My husband heard a crack and went to have a look, and phoned me at work.

“I phoned the police and they said it had happened in quite a few places. It’s really concerning. It’s pretty shocking, especially with everything else that’s going on right now with the pandemic.

“It’s been almost a year since we moved into this house and we absolutely love it, it’s sad.

“Our dogs are rescues, god forbid if anything had happened to them.

“I’d absolutely encourage anyone else it’s happened to, to get in touch with the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 10.50am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, following the report of a window being shot it with pellets at an address on Craighall Lodge, Ellon.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“There have been other reports of a similar nature in the north-east that officers are looking into.”

A home on Hacklaw Place in Cruden Bay was also hit by the same type of incident.

However, when contacted Police Scotland said it couldn’t see any evidence a weapon was involved.

A spokeswoman for the force pointed out the window is next to a road, and added there was every chance it was just debris.