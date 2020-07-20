Police launch investigation after report of racist abuse in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of people shouting racist comments in an area of Aberdeen.

The incident happened around 12.45am on Sunday when shouting was heard coming from the direction of a bus stop on Kingswells Crescent and also from a nearby un-named lane that leads to a small play park.

Police Constable Andrew Ross said: “The shouting was of an abusive nature and we are treating this as a hate crime. A 6ft wooden garden fence in the area was also damaged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information relating to who may have been responsible is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”