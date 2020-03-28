‘Inquiries ongoing’ after one-vehicle crash in north-east

A north-east road was closed for several hours this morning following a one-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the incident on the B9103 at Baillieisland Farm near Elgin at 5am this morning.

Three people were in the car, but police said there were no reports of injuries.

The road reopened at around 9am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5am on Saturday, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle on the B9103 road at Bailliesland.

“There were three people within the car, however police have received no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.”