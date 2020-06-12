Police launch investigation after man’s body found in Loch of Skene

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in a north-east loch.

Emergency services were called to Loch of Skene, near Kirkton of Skene, just after 8.30pm last night.

Police were alerted to the scene due to concern for a person.

A spokesman said: “Around 8.30pm on Thursday, 11 June, 2020, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Loch of Skene, near Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post mortem and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also mobilised at 8.32pm after being alerted by Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We sent two water rescue teams.

“The stop message came through at 22.35pm and we left the scene shortly after that.”