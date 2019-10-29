Police launch investigation after man found dead in Aberdeen house

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a house in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Hutchison Terrace in Mannofield on Sunday after the man was discovered.

Police were alerted to the incident shortly before 7pm.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Hutchison Terrace, Aberdeen, at 6.50pm on Sunday October 27 following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

Residents described their shock as emergency services attended the scene.

One man, a resident of Hutchison Terrace, said: “We saw the police there and we saw the undertakers as well.

“It was a big shock to see what was going on.”