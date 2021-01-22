Police launch investigation after man found dead in Aberdeen home

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at an address in Aberdeen.
A police presence was spotted on Richmond Walk in Rosemount this afternoon, with one home cordoned off.
Now, it has been confirmed that a 51-year-old has been found dead.
The death is being treated as “unexplained” with police launching an investigation.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Richmond Walk, Aberdeen, around 3.30pm on Friday, 22 January, following the sudden death of a 51-year-old man.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
