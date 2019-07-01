Police launch investigation after man dies on Aberdeen street

An investigation is under way after a man died after being found injured on an Aberdeen street.

Residents spoke of their shock after the death of the 55-year-old man, who was discovered on Claremont Street and died at the scene.

Police, who say there are “no apparent suspicious circumstances”, are treating the death as unexplained.

Officers were called to Claremont Street at around 4.20am on Saturday.

The street was cordoned off for a number of hours while investigations were carried out.

A 24-year-old woman, who asked not to be named and who has lived in the area for the last year and a half, said she woke up to find police on her doorstep.

She said: “It was a shock to wake up to the police at the front door, especially since something like this has never happened in the area.

“I was on my way out in the morning when I saw it. A police officer asked me if I had seen anything suspicious the night before, or any sign of drunk people.

“I told him no, but it’s not something you expect to see.”

Another man, who asked not to be named, has lived in the area for the past six years.

He said: “I woke up on Saturday and someone had texted me asking what was happening on my street.

“It was shocking to see the police and all access to our street closed off.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the Claremont Street area of Aberdeen at around 4.20am on Saturday after a concern call was received for a man who had been found injured. Sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“As is normal practice, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”