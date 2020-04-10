Police launch investigation after man dies at Aberdeen tower block

A police probe has been launched following the death of a man at an Aberdeen tower block.

Emergency services were called to Linksfield Court at around 4am yesterday and it was later confirmed a 38-year-old man had died suddenly.

Officers said his death was currently being treated as unexplained.

A man, who lives nearby, said he was woken by a noise in the early hours of the morning.

He could see forensic teams working outside the block of flats where they were searching bins.

He added: “I got woken by a noise and I thought it was some arguing.

“I saw all the police cars and an ambulance and someone had come out of the block to let them in.

“Some of the officers were wearing white suits and when I saw them dressed like that I knew it was serious.

“They were also searching the bins later on.”

Councillor Alexander McLennan said he was thinking of the man’s loved ones: “My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

“I would encourage anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland,” he added.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to Linksfield Court, Aberdeen around 4am on Thursday April 9, following the sudden death of a 38-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The death comes just a few days after another man died after falling unwell at a flat in the city.

Emergency services were called to the property on Golf Road on Tuesday afternoon after the man became ill.

However, Police Scotland told the Evening Express the resident had passed away a short time later.

A large number of police vehicles, as well as an ambulance, could be seen stationed outside the block of flats for around two hours following the incident.

Officers were spotted speaking to a number of people who were in the area at the time.

However, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland later confirmed the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

She said: “Around 2.15 pm on Tuesday emergency services attended a report of a man having taken unwell within a flat in Golf Road, Linksfield, Aberdeen.

“The man died a short time later. Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”