Police launch investigation after items worth more than £10,000 stolen from north-east home

Police are appealing for information after goods – including jewellery worth more than £10,000 were stolen during a break-in.

A house in St Cyrus was targeted yesterday evening with a range of personal items stolen.

It happened between 7pm and 9.15pm.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “St Cyrus is a small village therefore it’s possible that locals may have noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in town last night.

“If you have any information that may help our enquiry then please get in touch. We’d be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of vehicles in the area or maybe personal CCTV, including doorbell cameras, to check them and give us a call.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Queen St Police Station, Aberdeen, on 101, quoting reference number 3631 of 19 February.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, to remain anonymous.