Police launch investigation after four fires in Aberdeen community

Detectives are appealing for information following four fires in an Aberdeen commuity in the early hours of this morning.

Between 5.13am and 6.39am, bin fires were reported in Mile End Avenue, Camperdown Road, Raeden Court and Raeden Place.

A car caught fire on Mile End Avenue at around 5am, and wheelie bins were also burned in gardens on Westburn Road.

The Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at these fires and a joint investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fires, which spread and are being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “The timings of these fires and the area in which they happened indicate that there may be a connection between them, however nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

“I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in the area early this morning. Did you see or hear anything which might have struck you as suspicious? Did you see anything or anyone which looked out of place at that time?

“We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the immediate area of the fires and we are reviewing CCTV footage. I would appeal to anyone who may have any private CCTV footage in these areas to get in touch with us if they have any footage which might help in this investigation.

“Likewise I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in these areas to call us if they had a dash-cam fitted and working in their vehicle.

“Anyone with any information which may help in this inquiry should call police at Aberdeen on the 101 number and quote the reference number 0951 of 22 December 2019. Callers who wish to pass on information and remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”