Police launch investigation after flares fired from land in ‘malicious’ incident

Police are investigating after red distress flares sparked an emergency response in Aberdeen.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven, Cruden Bay and Aberdeen along with both of Aberdeen’s lifeboats were launched at 9.35pm on Friday after the flares were spotted in the sky over Aberdeen Harbour.

However, it turned out the flares were fired from the land with the incident labelled a “malicious false alarm” by the lifeboat crew.

UK Coastguard reported the incident to Police Scotland as a suspected case of distress flares being fired with malicious intent.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police received report of flares being set off on Girdleness Road, Aberdeen around 9.20pm on Friday, 17 July, 2020.

“Officers attended, however, no one was traced upon arrival. Inquiries are ongoing.”