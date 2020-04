Police are appealing for information after a crash in the north-east.

The incident happened on High Street, Inverurie, at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

It involved a red Vauxhall Meriva, a white Ford Transit and a blue Ford Focus.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information on the collision to come forward.

They said in a statement: “If you have any information about this incident or dash cam footage, contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1244 of 29 March 2020.”