Police launch investigation after cannabis found during litter pick near Aberdeen primary school

A police probe was launched after cannabis was found during an Aberdeen community’s litter pick.

Residents turned up to take part in the annual Cove clean-up, and during the event a family came across a bag of cannabis near Loirston Primary School.

It is understood the cannabis found was in an eight-by-eight inches plastic bag and contained eight or nine nuggets of cannabis.

The police were called on April 20 at around 11am where officers interviewed the family and carried out inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Nigg community policing team were called to attend. Inquiries were carried out, but no one has been arrested or charged.

“The police took the drugs for testing.

“The drugs were not of particularly high monetary value.”

The event was organised by Cove and Altens Community Council and was supported by Aberdeen City Council, who provided litter pickers, gloves and bin bags.

According to Cove Community Council minutes, residents were told at a public meeting that a “considerable amount of cannabis” had been found.

Councillor Stephen Flynn, who represents the Cove and Kincorth ward, said: “I was extremely disappointed and concerned to learn that drugs had been found.

“If anyone in the local area has any information they feel might be useful to the police, I would encourage them to contact 101.”

During the litter pick, volunteering residents collected a massive 107 bin bags full of rubbish near Loirston Primary School and Cove.