Police launch investigation after after man found seriously injured in north-east street

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured on a north-east road.

The man was discovered with a head injury on the southbound carriageway of Reiket Lane in Elgin at about 8.20pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The road was closed overnight while police carried out investigations.

Officers were yesterday checking CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Firstly I would like to thank the motorist who stopped at the scene and contacted emergency services for help, and to all those who have provided assistance so far.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of how this man came to be injured.

“Following a road collision investigation carried out at the scene, one line of inquiry being pursued is that he was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

“We are, however, keeping an open mind.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the Reiket Lane area around 8.20pm that could assist to get in touch – in particular if you saw a man in his 20s wearing a maroon top, blue jeans and black boots.”