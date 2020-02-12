Police launch investigation into Aberdeen Indian takeaway fire

A fire investigation is under way into a blaze at an Aberdeen takeaway.

Fire crews worked through the night in the early hours of Tuesday extinguishing flames at Shalimar Tandoori on King Street.

They then had to revisit the site yesterday afternoon after the blaze reignited.

King Street was shut for more than six hours yesterday as crews dealt with the blaze which started at 12.45am.

Now the police have confirmed that a fire investigation has been launched into the incident.

A police car remained outside the building this morning, with the front of the takeaway cordoned off.

