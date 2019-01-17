Video: Police launch hunt after prisoner, 23, escapes from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Police were today hunting a prisoner who escaped from custody – outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Jed Duncan, 23, escaped out of a G4S security van at around 11.40am yesterday while it was stopped on Queen Street, where prisoners are taken to and from court.

He travelled to the Woodend area of the city, where he was seen near Woodend Hospital at around 12.40pm.

The 23-year-old car thief and joyrider, pictured, was not in handcuffs at the time.

Witnesses described seeing him behind the wheel of a blue 4×4, smashing into passing vehicles.

One couple, who did not want to be named, said they saw him scrape the side of their green Honda Civic as he was followed by police cars.

One of the owners said: “It was quite a speed he came past at and he hit the car. He took the whole side off it. There was a yellow van that was also damaged.

“The police cars came out of nowhere and started chasing him.

“He wasn’t in handcuffs.

“It seems he broke free and ran away.”

He was later seen leading police officers in the opposite direction, on a scooter, after appearing to have left the car somewhere.

Chief Inspector Neil McDonald said: “There is nothing to suggest there is a wider threat to the public. However, we would urge anyone who knows where Jed is to contact us immediately.

“Jed is described as 5ft 9in in height, slim build and is known to have been wearing a black beanie hat and dark clothing.”

A spokesman for G4S said: “We can confirm that a prisoner absconded from a prisoner transport vehicle shortly after 12pm yesterday on Queen St, Aberdeen.

“We are working with the police to urgently bring the prisoner back into custody.”