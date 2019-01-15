Police launch fresh appeal to trace missing north-east man Alan Morrison

Police are continuing their appeal to help trace a missing north-east man last seen on Christmas Eve.

Alan Morrison, from the Buckie area, was last seen by his family on December 24.

Inquiries have been ongoing in the vicinity of his home at Lawson Place to establish his last movements, with searches also launched in the area by specialist teams.

The 47-year-old is 5ft 9ins, medium build and has short dark and grey receding hair with a beard.

He is believed to be wearing black Adidas Samba trainers, a long-sleeved dark-coloured t-shirt, navy padded jacket and he might be wearing a beanie hat and gloves.

Alan is also described as being a heavy smoker.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “To help with our searches I’m asking people who live in Buckie to check their gardens, sheds and any outbuildings to make sure that Alan hasn’t taken shelter. In addition if you are out walking in the area please keep an eye out for any sign of activity.

“Searches will be carried out by specialist teams in particular focusing on the Burn of Buckie, however simple checks and vigilance could help us greatly. All I ask is that you don’t put yourself in any danger.”

He added: “It has been more than three weeks now since Alan was last seen and we have yet to receive any positive sightings of him since Christmas Eve. It is extremely concerning that he wasn’t in touch with his family over the festive period, in particular Christmas Day, and as more time passes our concerns for him understandably grow.

“Alan was last seen at his home on Christmas Eve but wasn’t there when his family checked on him on Christmas Day therefore he must have left that night. Did you see him that evening? Or do you have dash-cam footage of the area which may have captured him? I appreciate this footage may be wiped by now but if you do have information which could assist please let us know.”

Police have said there are genuine concerns for his wellbeing, and asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting MP190100090