Police launch drugs crackdown on Aberdeen ferry service

Police have issued a warning following a crackdown on drugs onboard ferries travelling to Aberdeen.

Earlier this month a joint operation was carried out at stops in Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetlands as well as onboard Northlink services.

Officers from the Granite City and the islands were joined by specialist drug detection dogs from Police Scotland and from the charity Dogs Against Drugs between October 5 and October 11.

According to the force, 300 people were scanned for illicit substances with two being charged with alleged possession of class B drugs as a result of the maritime crackdown.

One of the officers involved in the week-long operation said that despite just two people facing prosecution the exercise was important to deter any involved with drug-related crime.

PC Aaron White, from Aberdeen’s problem-solving team, said their canine companions are “invaluable” during these kinds of operations.

He said: “The ferry is a lifeline for those who live and work on the Islands. However, it is also a route taken by those who want to transport controlled drugs.

“By working with our colleagues in Orkney and Shetland we can effectively deter those who want to carry out criminal activity.

“The dogs are invaluable in an operation of this kind. They help us conduct a thorough search and also act as physical deterrent when scanning passengers and baggage or when searching the vessel and vehicles.”

“Over the week, more than 300 people were scanned by the dogs. Only two people were charged as a result of being in possession of Class B drugs.

“This small number of people being charged does not mean that our work is over, we continue to work with colleagues, partner agencies, and the public, in disrupting, investigating and detecting those involved in drug-related crime.”

Inspector David Hall, from Orkney Command Area, said it was vital for officers to make sure the island is a safe place to live.

Inspector Hall said: “Drugs will not be tolerated in our communities. We regularly collaborate with other divisions and partner agencies to address drug-related criminal activity on our Island. Orkney is one of the safest places to live and work and we strive to ensure that this remains the case.”

Dogs Against Dogs is a Shetland-based charity established in 2001 to help keep the islands safe from illegal drugs.

Ian and Janet Davidge founded the charity and they have two dog handlers who check people for illicit substances.

Dogs Against Drugs also run workshops for pupils of all ages in Shetland’s schools.

They aim to assist and prevent drug abuse, act as a deterrent to those involved in the drugs scene and help police in the detection of illegal drugs.