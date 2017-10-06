Police launch crackdown to keep kids safe on busy Aberdeen road

Police led a crackdown on antisocial driving on a road crossed by hundreds of children each day.

A team of officers were deployed for the first three days of this week on Springhill Road, Aberdeen, tackling speeding motorists and assessing whether extra safety measures are needed to protect children.

The operation came after Northfield/Mastrick North councillors told senior police residents were concerned about drivers endangering youngsters walking to school.

Police gave out five speeding tickets – one to a driver going 45mph in a 30mph zone – and warned 20 others about their speed.

Officers helped families cross the road and spoke with residents about congestion on narrow roads that are hindered by lorries, buses and parked cars.

Kirsty Spence, 24, of Mastrick, who is a childminder, said: “One of the boys I pick up from school is aged 10 and tells me that he cannot see across the road due to all the parked cars.

“He has to walk all the way to the top of the road where it’s clear, otherwise he is walking out blind and cars are going very fast.

“The kids I look after are wanting to walk on their own but I can’t let them because it’s not safe.”

Ms Spence added: “I totally agree with what the police are doing.

“I think there could be a lollipop lady at the bottom of the road and maybe some speed bumps.”

Pc Jordan Cheyne, who took part in the operation, said: “Depending on how fast the speeding drivers are going, they will either be given a ticket or educated about the speed restrictions in place, which are there because hundreds of children cross the road every day.”

He added: “We can feed the information from this three-day operation back to the council, and it can be used to inform whether any other measures are needed, such as an extra crossing officer.”

His colleague Pc Brenda Adam said: “The feedback we have had from residents and parents has been great and they have been telling us about other policing issues, such as abandoned cars.”

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “The safety of all of our pupils is clearly of paramount importance and anything that can be done to reduce the risk posed by vehicles is supported by the council.”