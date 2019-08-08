Police launch crackdown on shoplifting in Aberdeen

Retailers and police in Aberdeen have joined forces in a month-long crackdown on shoplifting.

Officers are working alongside businesses to cut thefts at stores in Mastrick and Northfield.

Police will use high-visibility and plain-clothes patrols as part of the operation which takes place throughout August.

Northfield officer PC David Padgham said they will be taking a “zero-tolerance approach” when it comes to thieves targeting shops.

He said they also want to hear from residents about any concerns or with information they might have.

PC Padgham said: “Shoplifting has a detrimental effect on not only the businesses involved but the people working within them and the community which they serve.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We will therefore be taking a zero-tolerance approach with those attempting to disrupt this.

“A similar operation was carried out in December at the Greenfern Road area shops in Mastrick with a positive result, which we hope to replicate again.

“While we’re out on patrols I would also encourage members of the community to feel free to approach us and speak to us about any concerns they have about the local community or to pass on any information they have.”