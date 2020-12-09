Police launch crackdown on domestic abusers in north-east

North-east police are continuing their crackdown against domestic abuse with a campaign encouraging victims to come forward.

Officers launched the campaign on November 25 which runs until December 10 and they have been in contact with victims to make sure they are safe.

As part of their 16 days of action, police and Aberdeen’s Violence Against Women Partnership will host a virtual question and answer session.

It takes place at 5pm on Thursday and will provide more information about domestic abuse and coercive control.

Detective Inspector Karen Main, from the public protection unit in Aberdeen, said: “Tackling domestic abuse in all its forms is a priority for Police Scotland.

“Our focus during the campaign, and indeed throughout the year, is to make sure anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse has the confidence to contact police or our partners in the north-east safe in the knowledge that they will be listened to and any appropriate action will be taken or advice and support given.

“The Covid-19 pandemic this year has been challenging for us all, however, for victims of domestic abuse the impact of controlling and abusive relationships, especially during lockdown and tier restrictions and people spending much more time at home can make violence in homes more frequent, more severe and more dangerous.

“We have been working closely with our many partners in the public and voluntary sector highlighting the support available during the pandemic and would encourage anyone who is a victim of abuse, or indeed any friends, family, colleagues who have concerns about someone being affected this way, to get in touch.

“Domestic abuse is not just physical – it also involves coercive and controlling behaviours, including sexual and psychological abuse which are hard to see because it happens with words and demeanour, without physical contact, yet it causes psychological harm.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, please contact police via 101, or in an emergency call 999.

For more information about the online Q&A event click here