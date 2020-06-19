Show Links
Police launch appeal to trace missing teenager last seen in Aberdeen

by Ana Da Silva
19/06/2020, 7:06 pm Updated: 19/06/2020, 7:12 pm
Lennox Nkana
Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager reported missing in Aberdeen.

Lennox Nkana was last seen at around 11.30am yesterday morning in the Broomhill Road area of Aberdeen.

The 16-year-old is described as 6ft 2ins, large build, wearing black trousers, black trainers and a grey hoodie.

He is thought to be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4103/18th.