Police launch appeal to trace missing teenager last seen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager reported missing in Aberdeen.

Lennox Nkana was last seen at around 11.30am yesterday morning in the Broomhill Road area of Aberdeen.

The 16-year-old is described as 6ft 2ins, large build, wearing black trousers, black trainers and a grey hoodie.

He is thought to be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4103/18th.