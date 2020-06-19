Police launch appeal to trace missing teenager last seen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager reported missing in Aberdeen.
Lennox Nkana was last seen at around 11.30am yesterday morning in the Broomhill Road area of Aberdeen.
The 16-year-old is described as 6ft 2ins, large build, wearing black trousers, black trainers and a grey hoodie.
He is thought to be carrying a black rucksack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4103/18th.
