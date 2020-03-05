Police launch appeal to trace missing teenager believed to be in Aberdeen city centre

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing north-east teenager.

Sophie Miah was reported missing by her family at 8am on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing dark blue denim jeans a white t-shirt, purple hooded top and black trainers.

Sergeant Kirsten Douglas, of the Garioch Community Policing Team, said: “We believe Sophie will be within Aberdeen city centre and is known to frequent various food outlets and licensed premises on Union Street, Aberdeen.

She is described as vulnerable and approaches members of the public for money. “I would urge anyone who has seen Sophie since Tuesday or knows where she may be, to contact us immediately.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 237 of 5 March.