Police launch appeal to trace missing north-east teenager

Police are appealing for the public’s help in a bid to trace a missing north-east teenager.

Jack Hesketh was last seen about 12pm yesterday at his home address in the outskirts of Kemnay.

The 15 year-old has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Jack is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with dirty blond/ginger hair. He has blue eyes and wears large black rimmed glasses.

He was wearing a brown imitation leather hooded jacket, a brown Trespass T-shirt with a green label on the front and the image of a male, blue jeans shorts and black training shoes with fluorescent markings.

It is believed that he travelled to Glasgow yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who may have seen Jack or has heard from him or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3433 of 10 August 2019.