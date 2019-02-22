Police launch appeal to trace missing north-east man

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing man from the north-east.

Marian Pavel was last seen in the Huntly area at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old is around 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair shaved at the sides with a ponytail.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black footware.

Officers have asked anyone who may have seen Marian or has information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “Marian may possibly frequent Inverness.

“If you have knowledge that can assist in tracing Marian please contact Police Scotland on 101.”