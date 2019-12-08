Police launch appeal to trace missing north-east man William Hay

Police have launched an appeal in a bid to trace a 35-year-old man missing from a north-east town.

William Hay was last seen in High Street, Banff, at around 7pm last night.

He is white, around 5ft 10ins, with a slim build and a gaunt appearance.

He is believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt, black snood and a black beanie hat.

Inquires carried out so far have revealed he was driving a white Smart car between Fraserburgh and Banff between the hours of 3am and 4am on Sunday morning.

Officers have located the car near Greenwood Loch Holiday Park, just off the A98.

Officers are in the process of checking any available CCTV footage and are speaking with William’s family and friends for any additional information which could assist in locating him.

Sergeant Ian Griffiths said: “Concern for William is growing and his family and friends are understandably worried about him.

“Everyone just wants to know he is safe and well. I would appeal to anyone who has seen William or if you saw the car please do contact us.

“In particular, if you were driving that route and have dash cam, please check your footage as you may have captured images which could assist us.

“Also, did you see a man walking along the A98 in the early hours of this morning? Any small piece of information could aid us in locating William.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Banff Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0788 of 8 December 2019.