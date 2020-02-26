Police launch appeal to trace missing man last seen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for help to trace a 17-year-old who was last seen in Aberdeen.

Ayoub Sangare was last seen on Saturday in the Rosemount area of the city.

Ayoub speaks a dialect of French and cannot communicate in English.

He is described as a black male, around 6ft tall, slim build and has a scar on the right side of his jaw.

Sergeant Graeme Meridith-Smith, of the Mastrick Community Policing Team, said: “We do not believe Ayoub has access to a mobile telephone. We suspect he may travel south, by train, to Manchester or Carlisle.

“I would ask anyone who knows Ayoub or has seen him since Saturday, or can provide any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with officers immediately.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference MPR1786150220.