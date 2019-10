Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing man last seen at an Aberdeen city centre hotel.

Grant Ewen, 45, was last known to have been in the Station Hotel in Guild Street at approximately 10pm on Wednesday.

A police statement said: “He is described as white, 6ft 1ins with receding fair/blonde hair. The description of his clothing is unknown at this time.

“Any sightings of Grant please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 738 18/10/19.”