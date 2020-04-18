Police launch appeal to trace missing Dundee teenager last seen in Aberdeen

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing teenager who was last seen in Aberdeen.

Cahle Shirkey, from Dundee, was last seen in Aberdeen’s Wapping Street at around 1.45pm on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who was reporterd missing on Thursday, is described as white, around 5ft 1in tall with long blonde hair that has pink and other bright colours through it.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black plaid skirt with pink trousers underneath, black tights and black and green Doc Martin boots.

She was also wearing a black hooded top and was carrying an Adidas backpack and a pet carrier contining two rabbits.

Anyone who has seen Cahle, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference 1117 of 16 April.