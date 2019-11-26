Police launch appeal to trace missing Aberdeen woman Frances Adams

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman reported missing from the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

Frances Adams, 64, was last seen in the Caisdykes Crescent area before going to bed last night.

She has not made any contact since leaving her house some time before 9.15am and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Frances is described as being white, 5ft 8ins with a slim build, and is believed to be wearing a wine-coloured parka with a mottled grey fur-lined hood.

Sergeant Gavin Jardine, from Nigg Police Station, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or possibly spoken to Frances last night or today.

“If anyone things they have information which could help us trace her, please contact Police on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 1068 of today (26 November).”