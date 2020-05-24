Police launch appeal to trace missing 21-year-old last seen in north-east town

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man last seen in a north-east town.

Connall Mackenzie, 21, was last seen in the Westhill area of Aberdeenshire today at 12pm.

He has has access to a Vauxhall Corsa reg SV14 TKA.

Police say he may be in Aberdeen or travelling to Inverness and have asked members of the public to call 101 quoting 1989 of 24 May if they have any information.