Police launch appeal to trace missing 17-year-old believed to be in Fraserburgh

Police are seeking assistance to trace a 17-year-old who they believe may be in the Fraserburgh area.

Duran Watson has been reported missing from his home in the West Midlands.

He was last seen on Wednesday with officers believing he may have travelled to the north east.

He is described as being 6ft2in in height, of slim build with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2928 of October 1.