Police launch appeal to help trace missing north-east woman

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing north-east woman.

Amy Wilkinshaw, 27, last seen in the Findhorn Drive area of Ellon at around 9.30am today.

A police statement said: “Amy is described as around 5ft tall and of slim build. She has blonde hair and when she was last seen she was wearing black clothing.

“It is understood Amy may be travelling in a blue Vauxhall Corsa with registration ST14 EHG.

“If you have seen Amy or her car please contact police on 101 using ref. no. 1501 of 17 July.”

