Police launch appeal to help trace missing north-east man

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing north-east man.

Michael Slater, from the MacDuff area, was last seen at about 9.00am on Tuesday in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

Michael is known to travel around across the Grampian and Highland areas.

He is 35 years old, 6ft 2ins with messy black hair and facial stubble.

Michael was last seen wearing a black leather biker style jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Anyone that has information in regards to Michael’s whereabouts are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0912 of the 21st.