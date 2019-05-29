Police launch appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen teenager

Police are appealing to help trace a missing Aberdeen teenager.

Leah Dixon was last seen in the Manor Avenue area of the city on Monday night.

Potential sightings have been reported so far on Union Street yesterday afternoon and Summerfield Terrace last night.

When last seen Leah was wearing a khaki green jacket with a fluffy hood and khaki-coloured Nike trainers. She has dyed bright red hair and is around 5ft 2in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 0508 of May 28.