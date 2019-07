Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Aberdeen man.

Georden Bruce Williamson, 27, was last seen in Aberdeen at 11pm last night and police say he may have travelled to Dundee.

He was wearing a grey/white hoodie, black shorts and a green beenie and was in possession of a guitar when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Georden’s whereabouts are asked to call 101 using reference number 5290 of 28th July.

