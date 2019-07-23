Police launch appeal to help trace missing Aberdeen man Alistair Cunningham

Police have raised concerns for a missing Aberdeen man.

Alistair Cunningham, 56, was last seen in the Cornhill area of the city on Sunday at around 10pm.

Alistair is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with blue eyes and brown/grey hair.

Inspector Graeme Penny said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Alistair’s welfare and want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well. When he was last seen he was wearing a brown cardigan and blue jeans.

“A number of inquiries are ongoing including checking CCTV however we would ask that anyone who may have seen Alistair or have knowledge as to his whereabouts contact police on 101 using reference number 0025 of 22 July.”