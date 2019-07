Police are appealing to help trace a missing Aberdeen man.

Georden Williamson, 27, has been reported missing from the Cornhill area of the city. He was last seen on Sunday morning.

Georden is described as 6ft 1ins and of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to have links to the Torry area of Aberdeen as well as Shetland.

A police statement said: “Anyone with info is asked to contact police on 101 using ref. no. 419 of 15 July.”

