Police launch appeal to find missing north-east woman Gillian White

Police have launched an appeal after a woman went missing in the north-east.

Gillian White, 53, from Banff, was last seen in the town at around 2.30pm yesterday.

She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with grey curly hair.

She may also have been wearing a waist-length black puffa-style jacket with a black fur hood.

Officers are keen to ensure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 20190606 – 4771.