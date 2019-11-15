Police launch appeal to find missing man Jamie Alan Barclay

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 50-year-old man.

Jamie Alan Barclay was reported missing from his home address in Riverside Walk, Elgin yesterday.

He was last seen in the area of Roseisle, Moray, and may have been wearing dark coloured clothing.

Coastguard teams also joined police in the search for Mr Barclay last night.

Concern has been raised for his welfare and officers are keen that Jamie is traced safe and well.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote incident number 3110 of November 14 2019.