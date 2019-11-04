Police launch appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Darren Sadler

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing 53-year-old Aberdeen man.

Darren Sadler was last seen on Long Walk Place around 3.30pm yesterday and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Darren is believed to have driven away from Long Walk Place in a navy blue Audi A6, registration E2 DBS.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, grey trousers and black Sketcher trainers. He is around 6ft 4in tall and has short grey/white hair.

Sergeant Michael Stobie, of Mastrick community policing team, said: “Darren has never gone missing before so his disappearance is out of character for him.

“We have been carrying out enquiries however we’re now appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

“Similarly if Darren reads our appeal, please contact us or your family to let people know you are okay.”

Anyone who has seen Darren, his car or has any information about his disappearance please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3399 of 3 November 2019.