Police launch appeal to find Aberdeen bus stop sex attacker

Councillors have spoken of their shock after a young woman was indecently assaulted at a city centre bus stop.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was waiting to board a bus when she was attacked on Union Street.

The assault happened opposite the juntion to Huntly Street at around 6pm on Thursday. She was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately over her clothes.

She boarded a bus in the Holburn Junction direction and the man stayed at the bus stop.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents George Street and Harbour, labelled the incident “deeply shocking”.

She said: “I’m very distressed to hear about such an incident happening and my heart goes out to the victim. There is no excuse for such behaviour.

“It’s not a common occurrence in Aberdeen but whenever we do hear about incidents like this it’s deeply shocking.

“I hope the police are able to act swiftly and track down the perpetrator as soon as possible. People should be able to feel safe in the city centre.

“It must have been terrifying for such a thing to happen during what is already a stressful time for everybody.”

The suspect is described as white with tanned skin, in his late 50s, around 5ft 5ins, stocky build with broad shoulders.

He is clean shaven with short black hair which is going grey, and has distinctive bushy eyebrows.

He is believed to have been wearing a polo shirt and trousers and carrying a dark brown briefcase.

Police said he spoke with a soft foreign accent – possibly Eastern European – and had broken English.

Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents George Street and Harbour, added: “I’m shocked to hear that an incident of this nature has happened and my thoughts are with the victim.

“I would encourage anyone who may have been in the area or saw anything to report it to the police and I hope that the person responsible can be caught.”

Sergeant Nick Searle, of Aberdeen Queen Street Police Office, said: “Officers have been carrying out inquiries into this incident and studying a wide range of CCTV footage to gather more information on the man responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in this part of Union Street and saw a man matching this description acting suspiciously, or who can assist our investigation, to contact police on 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”