Police appeal after masked man robs Aberdeen petrol station

Police are appealing for information after masked man carried out a robbery at an Aberdeen petrol station.

Then incident happened at Shell on Wellington Road at about 11.45pm yesterday.

Police said the masked man entered Shell Wellington, Wellington Road, Aberdeen, and threatened the 35-year-old shopkeeper and demanded money.

The man who was dressed entirely in black clothing then ran out of the shop with a small sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

He was last seen heading towards the Redmoss area.

The shopkeeper was not injured but left very distressed by the incident.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris based at North East Division CID said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the shopkeeper and therefore it is vital that we trace the man responsible.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the petrol station around 11.45pm, who may have seen the suspect hanging about prior to the robbery taking place or leaving afterwards. Also anybody who was in the area at that time who may have dash cam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact North East Division CID via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 5047 of 12 October 2019.”

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.