Police launch appeal as man, 48, dies after being struck by car on A96

A man has died after being struck by a car on the A96.

The 48-year-old pedestrian was involved in the incident on the A96 between Keith and Huntly at around 2.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Mini Cooper was uninjured.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man killed.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. I ask that anyone who saw a man walking or who saw a black Mini Cooper driving on the A96 around the time of the collision to please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101, quoting incident 0271 of 17 August.