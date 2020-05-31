Police launch appeal after woman assaulted in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a man assaulted a woman near an Aberdeen river.

The woman in her early 20s was attacked between 7.30am and 8.30am yesterday near the River Dee and South Esplanade West at Torry.

She was wearing a light-coloured pattern top and leopard print cycling shorts.

The man has been described as white, between 20 and 30 years in age, of a medium build with broad shoulders and was wearing a blue t-shirt and dark coloured jeans.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Morris, from Bucksburn Police Station, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the woman and we are keen for anyone with information to come forward, so we can establish the full circumstances.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw a woman or man matching the descriptions, please contact police as soon as you can. We are also looking to speak with a woman who was driving a silver car, who may have spoken with the victim near to Riverside Drive.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or to report the crime anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.