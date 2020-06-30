Show Links
Police launch appeal after woman, 54, assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen

by Ana Da Silva
30/06/2020, 3:52 pm Updated: 30/06/2020, 7:25 pm
Police are appealing for information after a 54-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Sunday just before 9.30pm in the stairwell of a property on Victoria Road, Torry.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.25pm on Sunday, 28 June, we received a report that a 54-year-old woman was the victim of an assault and robbery within the stairwell of a property on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3585 of 28 June.”