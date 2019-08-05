Police launch appeal after toilets vandalised in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after public toilets in a north-east seaside town were vandalised.

It is thought the facility in Stonehaven was targeted twice on Friday between 9.30am and 10am and again the same afternoon.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident on the Promenade to come forward.

PC Gary Jobson said: “This is a well-used facility which I know is appreciated by the local community and all those visiting the Stonehaven area.

“These incidents are completely mindless and the local businesses who kindly keep the toilets open were forced to close them for a short time while the damage was sorted.

“I urge anyone with information to contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 2784 of August 2.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers to remain completely anonymous on 0800 555111.”