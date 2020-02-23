Police launch appeal after thieves steal man’s mobile phone in Aberdeen city centre

Police have launched an appeal after thieves stole a man’s mobile phone in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident happened on King Street near the junction with Nelson Lane on Monday at around 9pm. Police said the phone was recovered nearby.

Officers are keen to speak to two people seen in the area around the time of the robbery.

One is described as being male, in his mid-20s, around 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a lightweight blue sports jacket, light grey jogging trousers and white trainers. He spoke with a local accent.

The second is a woman in her early 20s, around 5ft 3in tall and of slim build with a tanned complexion. She has straight black hair and was wearing a beige jacket with a white lined hood.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “The victim was fortunately uninjured but was obviously shaken by this incident.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries, including checking all available CCTV from the area.

“We are aware that the area was busy with pedestrians and traffic at the time and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward by calling 101, quoting incident 3978 of 17 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”