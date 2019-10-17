Police launch appeal after thieves steal jewellery from north-east home

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen following a break-in at a north-east home.

The home on Newton Road, St Fergus, was targeted between 6.50pm and 8.40pm on Sunday, and a number of items including jewellery was stolen.

Sergeant Steven Young, of Peterhead Police Station, said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything which could be suspicious around that time to come forward.

“Anyone who may be able to help our investigation can contact 101, quoting incident 3825 of 13 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”