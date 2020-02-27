Police launch appeal after thieves steal car and motorbike from Aberdeen streets

Police have launched an investigation after theves stole a car and motorbike from two Aberdeen streets.

A red Ford Fiesta, registration ET54 NHH, was stolen from the city’s Craigievar Crescent at around 8am yesterday.

And a silver Direct Bikes motorbike, registration SV11 JWU, was stolen from Charlotte Street Between 10.15pm on Tuesday and 9am yesterday.

Constable Michael Tindal, of Nigg Community Policing Team, said: “We are making inquiries into the two thefts, and urge anyone with information or the location of either vehicle, to call 101 quoting reference 623 of 26 Feb for the car and reference 922 of 26 Feb for the motorcycle.”